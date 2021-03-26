CII's women network gets new chairperson, deputy

Chennai, Mar 26(PTI): The Indian Women Network (southern region) of CII has got a new chairperson and a deputy for 2021-22.

Shalini Warrier, the executive director and chief operating officer of private sector Federal Bank, is the new chairperson.

Warrier, also the business head-retail at the Federal Bank, was the chairperson of Indian Women Network, Kerala, a CII press release said.

She is also a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Hyderabad-based ALPLA-India director Shobha Dixit has been nominated as the deputy chairperson, the release said.

ALPLA is an Austria-based plastics packaging company in fast moving consumer goods sector.

Dixit, prior to assuming the new role, had been serving the Indian Women Network, Telangana, as chairperson.

She was also the co-convenor for the manufacturing panel at Confederation of Indian Industry, Telangana, the release said.

