Air crews, seafarers should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccines - WHO, ICAO, IMO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Seafarers and air crew should be prioritised for vaccination as "essential workers", the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a joint statement on Friday with the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Maritime Organization.

"They are key workers required to travel across borders at all times, which may result in the need for them to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry in some countries," the statement said. "We reiterate our call upon countries that have not done so to designate seafarers and aircrew as key workers."

