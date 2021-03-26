Left Menu

JICA extends Rs 16,186 crore of ODA loans for 4 Indian projects

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday signed agreements with the Indian government for official development assistance (ODA) loans worth Rs 16,186 crore for four projects.

Updated: 26-03-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:00 IST
Katsuo Matsumoto, Chief Representative of JICA India, and C S Mohapatra, Additional Secretary at Department of Economic Affairs in Ministry of Finance. Image Credit: ANI

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Friday signed agreements with the Indian government for official development assistance (ODA) loans worth Rs 16,186 crore for four projects. "The projects committed this time contribute to an essential area of development in India and quality infrastructure to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are directly linked to improving the lives of people," said JICA Chief Representative Katsuo Matsumoto.

For the development of the fourth phase of the Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System (DMRTS) project, JICA has provided an ODA loan of Rs 8,390 crore. The loan will be applied for three priority corridors comprising of the extension of Line 7 (Mukundpur- Maujpur 12.5 km), Line 8 (Janakpuri West-R K Ashram / 28.9 km) and a new corridor spanning between Aerocity and Tughlakabad (23.6 km).

A loan of Rs 3,272 crore has been provided for support to Rajasthan Rural Water Supply and Fluorosis Mitigation Project (phase two) in Jhunjhunu and Barmer districts to provide safe, clean and sustainable drinking water to people and to control water-borne diseases in the areas. In Bengaluru, a loan of Rs 3,717 crore has been provided for the development of phase two of R6, 2A and 2B of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). The project is expected to meet rapidly increasing vehicular traffic demand, reduce traffic congestion, road accidents and lead to a modal shift from personalised vehicles to the public transport system.

A loan of Rs 807 crore has been provided for supporting the Himachal Pradesh Crop Diversification Promotion Project (phase two) which aims to disseminate a successful model of crop diversification and increase vegetable cultivation area from 2,500 hectares in 2020 to 7,000 hectares in 2031. The project will extend coverage to all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh with different agro-ecological characteristics. (ANI)

