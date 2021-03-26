Left Menu

Why Nuskha is becoming a new age modern hair care regimen in India?

Sneha Ullal is a vegan by choice and does not choose to use any products that have been tested on animals.Nuskha is a herbal combination made with the age-old secrets from our Granny along with the knowledge of eminent Ayurvedic Practitioners.

PTI | India | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:04 IST
Why Nuskha is becoming a new age modern hair care regimen in India?

With the help of renowned Ayurvedic doctors and Grannies, brand Nuskha, that has been praised by a lot of celebrities lately, have been able to formulate a scalp therapy oil regime to complete the hair-care needs.

Lately, Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal who is known for her imperial beauty and fashion, has been one to follow holistic and ancestry skin and hair care routines that were once practiced by our grandmas.

Sneha Ullal shares how nourishing the scalp and hair follicles with hair oil therapy from an Indian brand Nuskha has helped to keep her tresses long and beautiful. Nuskha-which is a scalp therapy oil regime, is made up of more than twelve carefully selected natural ingredients that not only promote hair growth but also reduce hair fall and keep the hair shiny and lustrous.

Nuskha scalp therapy oil is enriched with ingredients like onion oil which nourishes the hair follicles and restores lost nutrients giving the hair shine and volume. It also has fenugreek, thyme, turmeric, almond and neem. All of these carefully selected ingredients play a different role and form the perfect hair oil blend for best scalp and hair care.

Sneha agrees that Nuskha is a 100% ayurvedic combination which reflects the amalgamation of ancient and modern science . It is also very safe and fully herbal. Sneha Ullal is a vegan by choice and does not choose to use any products that have been tested on animals.

Nuskha is a herbal combination made with the age-old secrets from our Granny along with the knowledge of eminent Ayurvedic Practitioners. It is never tested on any animals thus making it safe, vegan and completely natural. Sneha believes in going against animal cruelty and this is what also inspired her to be a vegan. Nuskha is essentially a cold pressed oil and never goes through any heat treatment thereby ensuring that all the ingredients that have been used in it retain their nutrients.

Nuskha-From Granny’s Diary is a newly launched brand from the owner of Nabhi Sutra Ayurvedic belly button oils. With huge success, deep knowledge in oils & all the past experience, they have launched a new brand Nuskha to take our age-old rituals and practices ahead.

According to Swati Sutaria Vakharia, Founder, Nuskha,” Our brand is a rich source of Vitamin E, Iron and Vitamin C. These vitamins nourish your hair and make it thick and shiny. The key ingredients of Nuskha are onion seed oil, thyme, fenugreek, turmeric, coconut, neem, almond and black seed oil. Each of these ingredients play a different role and in combination they provide you with the best hair care regime in the market,” She further reiterates,”The beautiful box of Nuskha comes with a set of 12 vials. Each week is allocated two vials and the therapy duration is of 6 weeks. The vials are small and easy to use. They can be easily used in the microwave to make the oil warm just before application. It also comes with a dropper for optimal application of the oil into the scalp.

Nuskha thinks one step ahead and also includes a beautiful pillow protection cover which you can use on the days of your oil application regime. The herbal oil therapy by the brand Nuskha takes you back to the good old days of a hair massage with your granny’s hands. It not only nourishes and moisturizes your scalp but also makes the roots of the hair strong and reduces hair breakage and hair fall.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nokia powering East Africa’s first 5G commercial services with Safaricom

Nokia Nokia.com 5G radio and FastMile 5G gateways provide ultra-fast Fixed Wireless Access services to subscribers Safaricom also showcased 5G hologram and UHD video communication using live 5G network.Nokia has announced today that it is p...

EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in the bloc until company meets commitments

The European Union will ensure that coronavirus vaccines produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay in Europe until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.Bre...

UK study finds strong immune responses from one dose of Pfizer COVID-19 shot

One dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine offers an immune response similar to that generated by infection and could also offer protection from variants to people who have previously had the virus, a British study said on Friday. Britain in Decem...

EXPLAINER-How Israel voted and who matters now

Israels fourth election in two years has produced yet another stalemate, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor those seeking to topple him reaching a majority in parliament.A final vote tally gives neither the government nor th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021