Snapper Future Tech recognised as promising blockchain start-up of India by MeitY

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), launched 'Apiary' - a new and innovative Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Gurugram that will look into the fast-growing blockchain technology in the country. This incubation centre, which partners with promising start-ups in the field of blockchain technology in India, has recognized Snapper Future Tech, a global services and technology products company leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain, as one among 10 promising blockchain start-ups of India.

"India has been at the forefront of digital transformation and its National Blockchain Strategy is a testament to that. Through Apiary, we can transform the education sector and I look forward to bringing our credential Issuing and Verification blockchain platform to all universities. Niche start-ups like ours are at the forefront of blockchain R&D, technology, and product innovations. We can together put India on the world map as a pioneer of this disruptive technology," said Darshana Jain, Partner & CEO, Snapper Future Tech. The inaugural event for the CoE, which was held virtually on March 23, 2021, detailed the kind of work 'Apiary' will undertake to take forward the implementation of blockchain technology in India amid the presence of some of India's leading blockchain technology stalwarts. As a part of Apiary, Snapper Future Tech will now have access to the 80-seat co-working space and dedicated blockchain platform. Apart from physical infrastructure, the Centre will have the access to mentorship programs and VC funding.

The CoE was inaugurated by Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY in the presence of eminent personalities Jyoti Arora, Special Secretary & Financial Adviser - MeitY, Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary - MeitY, Vineet Garg (IAS), Principal Secretary - DITECH, Dr Anil Wali, MD- FITT, and Pankaj Thakar, Chief Mentor of Apiary CoE & Founder - Padup Ventures. "It is an honour to be recognized for our work in the area of blockchain technology by MeitY and STPI. We are delighted to be part of such an innovative initiative like Apiary", said Naresh Jain, COO & Co-founder Snapper Future Tech.

A Centre of Excellence (CoE) is a domain-specific specialized incubation facility for start-ups in the area of emerging technologies where the highest-standards and best-practices in terms of infrastructure, technology, leadership, mentoring, training, research & development, funding, networking for the given focus area are made available to the participating companies. Snapper Future Tech is a global service & technology products company, leading digital transformation for enterprises using blockchain. It offers services in Blockchain application development, training & consulting and an innovative suite of specialized products for e-Governance, Financial Services, Insurance, Sustainable Supply Chain & Healthcare.

Established in 2017 in Pune, Snapper Future Tech has raised Pre-Seed and Seed rounds through Enemtech Capital and strategic investors globally. A Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) & Training partner (HTP), the company participates in open-source initiatives across the globe & has robust technological alliances & partnerships with Hyperledger, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, IBM, Trust over IP & Sovrin. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

