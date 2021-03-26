Dukaan Simplifies Retail with Magic Upload

● Dukaan simplifies inventory management with the new feature Magic Upload ● With the new feature inventory uploading time is reduced by 1/10th Bangalore, India, March 26, 2021: Dukaan, a leading SaaS platform to create online stores, is revolutionizing the retail industry with easy to use technology and unique features for both merchants and end users. The startup has recently added a first of its kind feature that simplifies digital cataloging and inventory management for retail stores of any size. ‘Magic Upload’ is a built in feature of the Dukaan app for merchants that allows them to upload the inventory to their online Dukaan store in 1/10th of the original time. This feature requires the merchant to click a picture of the inventory, and each product in the picture is automatically categorized and uploaded into their Dukaan store along with the price within seconds. This saves time spent in digitizing your catalog, inventory management, and allows the merchants to utilize their time and resources efficiently. “Retail is the backbone of the economy, and building tech solutions to simplify time consuming tasks will help the industry grow at a rapid pace. At Dukaan, we aim to revolutionize and simplify retail for both the merchants and the buyers and promote entrepreneurship and self reliance. With our efforts, we are looking to have 20 million merchants open their digital stores on our platform in the next one year.” Summit Shah, Founder and CEO, Dukaan. With over 6.6M of Kirana stores in India, over 70M small merchants and the India's smartphone market set to cross the 2-trillion INR mark in 2021, the need for digital solutions for daily problems are much needed. In less than a year of inception, Dukaan now powers over 2 million small and medium sized businesses across India, with over 7M products added across 40 different categories on the app. Dukaan has reached over 5000 cities and Dukaan has received more than 10,00,000 orders. Dukaan recently raised $6M funding from Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India Partner. About Dukaan Dukaan®, founded in May 2020, is a DIY platform which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using a smartphone. It powers over 2 million small and medium sized businesses across India to start, grow, market and manage their businesses over the internet in multiple businesses like grocery shops, restaurants, fruits and vegetable stores, electronics shops, fashion and apparels, jewelry, furniture stores etc. Dukaan has been funded by Matrix Partners and Lightspeed India Partners.

PWR PWR

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)