Bharat Bandh: Railway says impact limited to Punjab, Haryana, almost zero countrywide

The Railways on Friday said except in some locations in Punjab and Haryana, the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting the Central agri laws had ''almost zero impact'' on rail services across the country.

In the morning, protestors had squatted on railway tracks at 44 locations across the two states which led to four Shatabdi trains being canceled, 35 other passenger trains detained and the movement of 40 goods trains affected, according to a northern railway spokesperson.

Advertisement

''Barring some limited number of trains in Punjab and Haryana, the bandh has had almost ZERO impact across the nation. Other than in these two states, around five to six trains were delayed for some time. Less than 0.5 percent of trains impacted nationally. Trains are running smoothly,'' said Railway spokesperson D J Narain.

The 44 locations where train movement has been disrupted fall under the Delhi, Ambala,, and Ferozepur divisions of the railways. The northern railway spokesperson, however, said that now things have normalized.

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri,, and Ghazipur borders demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price on their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)