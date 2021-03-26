Left Menu

Internshala launches the Grand Summer Internship Fair

The online summer internship fair features 44,000 internship openings Participating brands include HCL, OnePlus, Fashion TV, Reliance Entertainment, Airtel, IIT Kanpur, Delhivery, Kotak Mahindra Bank, OYO Rooms, Economic Times, and many more.26th March 2021, New Delhi The recruitment and training platform, Internshala, has announced the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair GSIF.

26th March 2021, New Delhi: The recruitment and training platform, Internshala, has announced the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF). GSIF is an annual initiative which brings exciting summer internship opportunities for all the aspiring students of India. The interested students can apply for the opportunities from 30th March 2021 to 9th April 2021.

GSIF-2021 is offering 44,000+ internship opportunities with 3500+ brands including but not limited to Percept Limited, HCL, OnePlus, FICCI, Dainik Bhaskar, OYO Rooms, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, National Informatics Centre, The Energy and Resources Institute, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment, National Institute of Oceanography, Delhivery, Fashion TV, Airtel, Economic Times, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Urban Company, Council on Energy Environment and Water, Edelweiss, Justdial, and Reliance Entertainment.

Under this initiative, internship seekers from all educational backgrounds could apply to internships of their interest. The fair offers internships in a multitude of profiles like web development, content writing, digital marketing, social media marketing, business development, human resources, operations, and so on. All the internships in the online fair will come with an assured stipend. On the launch of the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF - 2021), the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Internships have become an essential part of a student’s career journey and summer internships are the most popular among them. Internshala has been striving to provide students with meaningful internship opportunities since 2010 and GSIF has been one of our flagship events to bring exciting summer internships for the students of India”.

“This year, we have brought 44,000+ opportunities for internship seekers catering to all their internship requirements. GSIF-2021 offers a variety of big brand internships, work-from-home, short-term, part-time, in-office, and PPO internships.” For more information or to apply to the internships, please visit: http://bit.ly/GSIF-2021 PWR PWR

