Left Menu

IndiGrid acquires NER-II Transmission for Rs 4,625 cr

The platform's asset portfolio now consists of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over 7,570 circuit kilometers and 13,350 MVA MegaVolt Amperes in 17 states and one Union Territory. The acquisition of NER-II was envisaged as a part of the framework agreement signed with Sterlite Power in April 2019.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:39 IST
IndiGrid acquires NER-II Transmission for Rs 4,625 cr
IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in Indian power sector Image Credit: ANI

IndiGrid on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of NER-II Transmission Ltd from Sterlite Power at an enterprise value of Rs 4,625 crore.

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is the country's first and the largest power sector Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). IndiGrid completed the largest transmission project deal by acquiring NER-II Transmission Ltd at an enterprise value of Rs 4,625 crore, the company said in a statement.

With this acquisition, IndiGrid's AUM (Asset Under Management) has increased 34 percent to Rs 20,000 crore. The platform's asset portfolio now consists of 13 power transmission projects, with a total network of 38 power transmission lines and 11 substations extending over 7,570 circuit kilometers and 13,350 MVA (MegaVolt Amperes) in 17 states and one Union Territory.

The acquisition of NER-II was envisaged as a part of the framework agreement signed with Sterlite Power in April 2019. The Investment Managers Ltd of IndiGrid had signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition of NER-II on March 5, 2021.

Under this, the unitholders approved the transaction unanimously with 100 percent of the votes cast in favor of the acquisition in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on March 19, 2021. NER-II is a part of the Inter-State Transmission Scheme (ISTS) network and was awarded on a Build, Own, Operate, Maintain ('BOOM') basis with a contractual period of 35 years. The project has 11 elements, including two substations of 1,260 MVA capacity and four transmission lines extending over 830 circuit kilometers. The assets span across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, and are of strategic importance for the delivery of power in one of the toughest regions in the country. This project will strengthen the power transmission network in the northeastern states and address the transmission, sub-transmission, and distribution system needs of the region.

IndiGrid CEO Harsh Shah said the company has concluded one of the largest acquisitions in the Indian power transmission landscape within a short period of time from signing definitive agreements. FY21 has been a transformational year for IndiGrid with Rs 7,500 crore acquisitions across the inter-state transmission, intra-state transmission, and regulated tariff transmission projects as well as our first solar project, he added.

According to him, these accretive acquisitions have augmented the ability to grow distribution per unit, which is evident in the recent increase to Rs 12.40 per annum. Going forward, with a robust acquisition pipeline and proposed equity infusion via a rights issue, IndiGrid is in a steadfast position to capitalize on the growth opportunities and become the most admired yield vehicle in Asia, Shah said.

''We are delighted to have successfully closed the sale of NER-II to India Grid Trust. This marks our 10th successful asset transfer, in under four years. This mega project will bring reliable power to 5.3 crore people in India's northeast region. ''The transaction is another validation of our pioneering equity recycling model and our ability to garner tremendous investor interest in our transmission assets,'' Sterlite Power Managing Director Pratik Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta orders new lockdown to battle COVID-19 infections wave

Kenyas President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced a halt to all movement in the capital Nairobi and four other counties on Friday as the COVID-19 outbreak reached its worst ever stage in East Africas richest economy.In a televised address...

Nodal agencies procure 1 cr quintal paddy on MSP from Vidarbha districts

Government nodal agencies such as marketing federation MF and Tribal Development Corporation TDC have procured around 1 crore quintals of paddy on a MSP minimum support price of Rs 1,868 per quintal this season, from Vidarbha districts of M...

IRC condemns multiple attacks on civilians by armed groups in Niger

The International Rescue Committee condemns the multiple senseless attacks on civilian populations by armed groups in the Tahoua and Tilabery regions of Niger. In the last ten days alone, three attacks in Banibangou, Tahoua and Abala have c...

Kremlin dismisses call from Navalny's wife to free jailed critic for medical reasons

The Kremlin said on Friday it would ignore a call by jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalnys wife to have her husband freed to receive urgent medical treatment and said his prison conditions could be worse.Navalny, one of President Vla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021