Scoreboard: India vs England, 2nd ODI

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and England here on Friday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Adil Rashid b Sam Curran 25 Shikhar Dhawan c Stokes b R Topley 4 Virat Kohli c Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 66 KL Rahul c R Topley b Tom Curran 108 Rishabh Pant c Roy b Tom Curran 77 Hardik Pandya c Roy b R Topley 35 Krunal Pandya not out 12 Shardul Thakur not out 0 Extras: (LB-2, W-7) 9 Total: (6 wkts, 50 Overs) 336 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 37-2, 158-3, 271-4, 308-5, 334-6.

Bowler: Sam Curran 7-0-47-1, Reece Topley 8-0-50-2, Tom Curran 10-0-83-2, Ben Stokes 5-0-42-0, Moeen Ali 10-0-47-0, Adil Rashid 10-0-65-1. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

