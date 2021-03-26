Left Menu

Nokia powering East Africa’s first 5G commercial services with Safaricom

Nokia’s 5G Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) technology and 5G FastMile gateways enable ultra-fast Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to Safaricom’s subscribers across Kisumu and the Western Province of Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:56 IST
Nokia powering East Africa’s first 5G commercial services with Safaricom
Nokia has leveraged its AirScale SRAN platform to enable ultra-low latency, huge connectivity and an extreme capacity to support the demands of today and tomorrow. Image Credit: Pixabay

Nokia (Nokia.com) 5G radio and FastMile 5G gateways provide ultra-fast Fixed Wireless Access services to subscribers; Safaricom also showcased 5G hologram and UHD video communication using live 5G network.

Nokia has announced today that it is powering East Africa's first 5G commercial services with Safaricom, the leading telecoms operator in the country. Nokia's 5G Single Radio Access Network (SRAN) technology and 5G FastMile gateways enable ultra-fast Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services to Safaricom's subscribers across Kisumu and the Western Province of Kenya.

5G technology will enable new applications in areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence for Safaricom subscribers. It will also benefit enterprises across important energy, healthcare, education, transport and entertainment applications.

At a launch event in Nairobi, Safaricom showcased the capabilities of the 5G network with three use cases -- 5G hologram, Ultra-HD video communication and virtual fashion shopping. In the hologram showcase, the live 5G network was used to teleport Safaricom's executives from the Safaricom office in Kisumu to the launch event in Nairobi. And in the second showcase, Ultra-HD video communication was made using the 5G Fixed Wireless Access connectivity powered by WiFi-6 with Nokia Beacon 6. The third showcase of virtual shopping will change the shopping experience allowing users to try on clothes "virtually".

Nokia has leveraged its AirScale SRAN platform to enable ultra-low latency, huge connectivity and an extreme capacity to support the demands of today and tomorrow. The 5G network utilizes massive Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) radio to improve spectral efficiency and throughput capacity, maximizing the return on Safaricom's RAN investment. In addition, Nokia's FastMile 5G gateway provides fibre-like speeds for fixed wireless services to subscribers. Also, the company's network planning, deployment and integration services ensured timely rollout of the network.

As part of the network, Nokia 5G Cloud Mobility Manager delivers the scalability, flexibility, high availability and performance needed to support the growth of mobile and enterprise services. Nokia's NetAct network management system helps Safaricom have a consolidated network view for improved network monitoring and management.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom, said: "We are proud to be the first operator in East Africa to launch 5G services, bringing the benefits of 5G technology to our customers. 5G capabilities will change a lot of things in unimaginable ways for people and enterprises, playing a key role in fulfilling our vision to transform lives. Our long-term partner Nokia's technologies and services expertise helped us achieve this milestone in our journey to provide world-class broadband services to our customers."

Amr K. El Leithy, SVP, Middle East and Africa Market, Nokia, said: "With over 200 commercial 5G agreements with leading customers across the globe, Nokia has been bringing 5G network to every part of the world. Our 5G network for Safaricom is a key part of this journey and we are committed to working with the operator to transform the communications landscape in the country. This will open new business opportunities for Safaricom."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...

Tanzania's ex-president Magufuli to be buried

Thousands have gathered in the northwestern town of Chato for the burial of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli whose denial of COVID-19 brought the country international criticism.Magufuli was one of Africas most prominent COVID-19 sc...

India's forex reserves rise to USD 582 bn

The countrys foreign exchange forex kitty rose USD 233 million to USD 582.271 billion in the week to March 19, the Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Friday.The overall reserves had risen USD 1.74 billion to USD 582.04 billion in the previou...

DAZN wins top broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy - sources

Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the rights to screen Italys top flight soccer championship in the leagues home market for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe. DAZN, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021