Left Menu

EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in the bloc until company meets commitments

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:56 IST
EU pledges to keep AstraZeneca doses in the bloc until company meets commitments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will ensure that coronavirus vaccine produced by AstraZeneca within the bloc stay in Europe until the company returns to fulfilling its delivery commitments, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday.

Breton said the EU had a "problem" with AstraZeneca, which has had to drastically cut back deliveries due to production holdups. All other suppliers are doing well, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...

Tanzania's ex-president Magufuli to be buried

Thousands have gathered in the northwestern town of Chato for the burial of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli whose denial of COVID-19 brought the country international criticism.Magufuli was one of Africas most prominent COVID-19 sc...

India's forex reserves rise to USD 582 bn

The countrys foreign exchange forex kitty rose USD 233 million to USD 582.271 billion in the week to March 19, the Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Friday.The overall reserves had risen USD 1.74 billion to USD 582.04 billion in the previou...

DAZN wins top broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy - sources

Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the rights to screen Italys top flight soccer championship in the leagues home market for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe. DAZN, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021