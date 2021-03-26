Egyptian trains collided after emergency brakes triggered - rail authority

Egyptian trains collided after emergency brakes triggered - rail authorityReuters | Cairo | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:02 IST
Egypt's railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by "unknown individuals" near the city of Sohag.
The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to crash into it from behind, and the authority is conducting further investigations, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)