Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar buoyant as economic outlook brightens

The dollar held near its highest since November against major currencies on Friday, helped by optimism over the state of the U.S. economy and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, while the euro recovered some of its heavy losses from a day before. Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar stood at 92.846, not far off a four-month high hit a day earlier and on course for a weekly gain of 0.9%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:14 IST
FOREX-Dollar buoyant as economic outlook brightens
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar held near its highest since November against major currencies on Friday, helped by optimism over the state of the U.S. economy and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines, while the euro recovered some of its heavy losses from a day before.

Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar stood at 92.846, not far off a four-month high hit a day earlier and on course for a weekly gain of 0.9%. In further signs of strength, the dollar rose 0.6% to 109.82 against the Japanese yen, its highest since June, Against the Swiss franc, it rose to its highest since July, holding onto a 0.5% gain from the previous session.

U.S. jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week and President Joe Biden said he will double his vaccination plan after reaching his previous goal of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule, both of which support optimism in the dollar. Data on U.S. personal consumption due later on Friday was also on traders' radars.

"The extent of the strength (of the dollar) is more because of Biden's stimulus package," said Derek Halpenny, head of research for global markets at MUFG. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases in major economies such as the eurozone has also been favored, he added.

The dollar's gains in the past few weeks have been so rapid that some analysts are warning against chasing the dollar higher from current levels. "We believe recent moves in FX markets are corrective and not part of a new 2021 trend," ING analysts wrote in a note.

BRUISED EURO The euro managed to claw back ground from Thursday's four-month low, though the common currency is still bruised by doubts over the slow pace of vaccinations and rising infections.

Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.1% to $1.1763 but remained near its strongest level since November. In a fillip for the common currency, business morale in the euro zone's biggest economy Germany hit its highest level in almost two years in March as rising demand for manufactured goods kept factories humming through rising coronavirus infections and lockdown restrictions.

The euro has been under pressure as worries about the European Union's slow vaccination rollout and bickering with former member Britain over vaccine exports become a dominant theme, traders said, adding that rising cases were a concern. Underscoring those fears, the head of the Robert Koch Institute in Germany said the third wave of infections could turn into the worst so far with 100,000 new daily cases not out of the question.

A notable exception to the dollar's gains was the British pound. Sterling gained as much as 0.4% to $1.37910, matching its gain on Thursday, with traders generally upbeat about Britain's vaccine rollout and economic outlook. Sterling was up 0.1% against the euro, at 85.58 pence per euro, on track for a 0.4% gain against the euro for the week.

Elsewhere, bitcoin gained as much as 4%, helping recover some of its pullbacks from a record high of almost $62,000 touched earlier this month. It was last up 2.6% at $52,687, down 15% from its record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...

Tanzania's ex-president Magufuli to be buried

Thousands have gathered in the northwestern town of Chato for the burial of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli whose denial of COVID-19 brought the country international criticism.Magufuli was one of Africas most prominent COVID-19 sc...

India's forex reserves rise to USD 582 bn

The countrys foreign exchange forex kitty rose USD 233 million to USD 582.271 billion in the week to March 19, the Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Friday.The overall reserves had risen USD 1.74 billion to USD 582.04 billion in the previou...

DAZN wins top broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy - sources

Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the rights to screen Italys top flight soccer championship in the leagues home market for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe. DAZN, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021