Left Menu

Thailand plans quarantine-free entry for vaccinated tourists

There has been a limited resumption of flights since then. The plan for Phuket is set to begin on July 1, and if judged successful, may include other popular destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai in October, said Yuthasak Supasor, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. The government's Center for Economic Situation Administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, approved the Phuket plan on Friday.

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:15 IST
Thailand plans quarantine-free entry for vaccinated tourists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Thailand plans to allow vaccinated foreigners to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without quarantining on arrival in a step toward reviving the country's big but battered tourism industry.

Starting in April, the country also is shortening the quarantine period for arrivals from abroad to 10 days from 14.

Thailand's tourism industry dried up when scheduled passenger flights into the country were barred in April last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus. There has been a limited resumption of flights since then.

The plan for Phuket is set to begin on July 1, and if judged successful, may include other popular destinations such as Samui Island, Krabi, Pattaya, and Chiang Mai in October, said Yuthasak Supasor, head of the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

The government's Center for Economic Situation Administration, chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, approved the Phuket plan on Friday. It still needs final approval from Phuket's governor and the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. Thailand last year repeatedly canceled various reopening plans as the pandemic expanded abroad. Part of the plan to institute what is being called a "tourism sandbox" involves inoculating at least 450,000, or 70 percent, of Phuket's residents before the July reopening. The inoculations are expected to begin in April.

If all goes smoothly, it is hoped that around 100,000 tourists can be welcomed in the third quarter of the year.

Before the pandemic, Phuket was the country's second-most popular destination after Bangkok. In 2019, it welcomed around 10 million foreign tourists and generated 470 billion baht ($15 billion) in revenue.

According to the Phuket Hotel Association, more than 50,000 employees in its hospitality sector lost their jobs last year.

Thailand's economy was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Prayuth said Friday that thanks to his government's fiscal stimulus package and vaccination plans, he is optimistic that the country can achieve 4% GDP growth this year, compared to a 6.1% contraction in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourism min begins consultations in first step towards developing Khajuraho as iconic site

Developing Khajuraho as a tourist site for all seasons, turning traditional Bundelkhand homes into homestays and increasing connectivity were some of the proposals the Tourism Ministry received during its consultations with stakeholders for...

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...

Tanzania's ex-president Magufuli to be buried

Thousands have gathered in the northwestern town of Chato for the burial of former Tanzanian President John Magufuli whose denial of COVID-19 brought the country international criticism.Magufuli was one of Africas most prominent COVID-19 sc...

India's forex reserves rise to USD 582 bn

The countrys foreign exchange forex kitty rose USD 233 million to USD 582.271 billion in the week to March 19, the Reserve Bank of India RBI said on Friday.The overall reserves had risen USD 1.74 billion to USD 582.04 billion in the previou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021