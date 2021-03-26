Left Menu

TechInvention partners Eubiologics to bring oral cholera vaccine to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:29 IST
TechInvention Lifecare has tied up with South Korea-based biopharmaceutical firm Eubiologics Co Ltd for bringing in oral cholera vaccine 'Euvichol-Plus' to India.

The vaccine is prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO), TechInvention Lifecare Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

Eubiologics has so far supplied 55 million doses to UN healthcare agencies. Euvichol-Plus has been supplied to around 22 countries across the globe, it added.

''It is our endeavour to bring in a WHO prequalified oral cholera vaccine (OCV) in India for managing potential outbreak risk caused due to the often-neglected disease like cholera,'' TechInvention Founder and CEO Syed Ahmed said.

In a similar vein, Eubiologics Co CEO Yeong-Ok Baik said, ''The collaboration between Eubiologics and Techinvention is aimed at reducing the disease burden and saving lives of Indian children by effective vaccination through our WHO-prequalified cholera vaccine, Euvichol-Plus in a unidose pack.'' PTI AKT RUJ RUJ

