TechInvention partners Eubiologics to bring oral cholera vaccine to India

TechInvention partners Eubiologics to bring oral cholera vaccine to IndiaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:29 IST
TechInvention Lifecare has tied up with South Korea-based biopharmaceutical firm Eubiologics Co Ltd for bringing in oral cholera vaccine 'Euvichol-Plus' to India.
The vaccine is prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO), TechInvention Lifecare Pvt Ltd said in a statement.
Eubiologics has so far supplied 55 million doses to UN healthcare agencies. Euvichol-Plus has been supplied to around 22 countries across the globe, it added.
''It is our endeavour to bring in a WHO prequalified oral cholera vaccine (OCV) in India for managing potential outbreak risk caused due to the often-neglected disease like cholera,'' TechInvention Founder and CEO Syed Ahmed said.
In a similar vein, Eubiologics Co CEO Yeong-Ok Baik said, ''The collaboration between Eubiologics and Techinvention is aimed at reducing the disease burden and saving lives of Indian children by effective vaccination through our WHO-prequalified cholera vaccine, Euvichol-Plus in a unidose pack.'' PTI AKT RUJ RUJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over
South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over
UPDATE 1-South Korea extends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 65 and over
South Korea PM 'declares war' on property crime as insider speculation scandal widens
South Korea's BTS scoops top two positions in 2020 album chart