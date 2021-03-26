Left Menu

EU medicines regulator clears two vaccine-making sites

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:36 IST
The European Medicines Agency approved on Friday two factories for production of COVID-19 vaccines, which the European Union is banking on to increase deliveries in the second quarter and accelerate the weak pace of inoculations.

EMA said in statement it had cleared the Halix production site in the Netherlands that makes the AstraZeneca vaccine and the facility in Marburg, Germany, of BioNTech/Pfizer.

