Left Menu

Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales

Sterling's gains versus the euro this year have been largely due to Britain's faster vaccine rollout, relative to Europe, analysts say, meaning that the EU-UK vaccine row could affect euro-sterling. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the EU aims to achieve a "win-win" situation with Britain over vaccine supplies, and a UK minister said on Friday that Britain had enough supplies to vaccinate all adults by the end of July.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:43 IST
Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales

The pound strengthened on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, with market participants generally upbeat about Britain's vaccine rollout and economic outlook.

After a meeting of European leaders on Thursday, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfils its contracts with the EU. Sterling's gains versus the euro this year have been largely due to Britain's faster vaccine rollout, relative to Europe, analysts say, meaning that the EU-UK vaccine row could affect euro-sterling.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the EU aims to achieve a "win-win" situation with Britain over vaccine supplies, and a UK minister said on Friday that Britain had enough supplies to vaccinate all adults by the end of July. Brussels and London sought to cool tension on Wednesday, declaring they were working "to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens".

At 1249 GMT, sterling was up 0.1% against the euro, at 85.62 pence per euro. It was on track for a 0.3% gain against the euro for the week as a whole. Versus the dollar, the pound was up around 0.2%, at $1.3765 - seeing slightly smaller gains than other risk currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollar .

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said that the UK-EU vaccine row was having limited impact on the pound because it had not escalated into a tit-for-tat trade spat, and sterling was being lifted by the "risk-on" sentiment in markets more broadly. He said that the euro-sterling pair could head towards 84 pence per euro, as April is typically a strong month for the pound.

British retail sales partly recovered in February, in line with a Reuters poll of economists. "The economic wheel of fortune seems to be turning back in the UK’s favour. A successful vaccine rollout, aggressive policy support and a solid global backdrop set the stage for at least two years of rapid economic rebound from the massive pandemic shock of 2020," Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, wrote in a note to clients.

"We expect a strong consumer-led recovery from spring onwards as savings normalise, face-to-face services re-open and manufacturers step up production to meet rising demand," he added. Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Friday there might be more spare capacity - potentially meaning less inflationary pressure - in Britain's economy after its COVID crash than the central bank said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharamshala film festival to virtually showcase six international films from awards season

Dharamshala International Film Festival DIFF will showcase Oscar shortlisted as well as nominated films such as Apples, Quo Vadis, Aida and Atlantis as part of its virtual viewing room from April 2 to 8.DIFF has collaborated with Gratitude ...

Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade -Allianz

The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade 6 billion to 10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday. The study by Europes biggest insurer also found that each week of immobilisation shaves s...

Tourism min begins consultations in first step towards developing Khajuraho as iconic site

Developing Khajuraho as a tourist site for all seasons, turning traditional Bundelkhand homes into homestays and increasing connectivity were some of the proposals the Tourism Ministry received during its consultations with stakeholders for...

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021