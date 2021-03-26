Left Menu

Wave Megacity Centre requests NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself

Real estate firm Wave Megacity Centre has moved the National Company Law Tribunal NCLT voluntary requesting it to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself as it is unable to clear the dues of the Noida Authority.Wave Megacity Centre Ltd is developing commercial and residential projects in sectors 25A and 32 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.It has asked NCLT to initiate the insolvency proceedings due to failure of...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:44 IST
Wave Megacity Centre requests NCLT to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself

Real estate firm Wave Megacity Centre has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) voluntary requesting it to initiate insolvency proceedings against itself as it is unable to clear the dues of the Noida Authority.

Wave Megacity Centre Ltd is developing commercial and residential projects in sectors 25A and 32 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

It has asked NCLT to initiate the insolvency proceedings ''due to failure of... corporate debtor (Wave Megacity Centre) to pay dues of the Noida Authority for an amount of Rs 1,222.64 crore.'' The company said it does not have ''adequate cash flow to meet its obligation to the customers and financial lenders.'' ''The board of directors of the corporate debtor have examined the financial situation and in order to keep the corporate debtor as a going concern have approved/ resolved to file the application'' to protect the interests of its creditors and stakeholders, the company said in its petition.

Wave Megacity Centre's petition is expected to be listed in the coming weeks before the Delhi-based Principal Bench of NCLT The realty firm has approached NCLT under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, which allows a debtor to initiate insolvency resolution process against itself if it has committed any default.

The company has to provide its books of account and such other documents relating to such period as may be specified in the petition.

The NCLT, within 14 days of the receipt of such petition, has to pass an order admitting or rejecting it.

Earlier this month, the Noida Authority had taken over possession of 1.08 lakh sq metres commercial land that was allotted to the real estate developer over unpaid dues.

''The Noida Authority on March 11 has taken over physical possession of 1.08 lakh meter of land which the Corporate Debtor has made construction and sold units to third parties on portions thereof,'' the realty firm said in its petition.

Additionally, the Noida Authority is refusing to execute sub-lease deed for even the completed units in the fully paid up land parcel measuring 56,400 sq metres on the grounds of non-payment of outstanding dues.

Thus, while the corporate debtor has issued possession letters to allottees for 167 commercial units and 78 residential units, it has not been able to offer physical possession due to the refusal of the Noida Authority to execute and register the tripartite agreement for the handing over the physical possession to the allottees.

''Therefore, the corporate debtor is unable to generate revenue from the sale/transfer of such units and is also in default of its obligations to the allottees of the residential and commercial units resulting in the corporate debtor not having the adequate cash flow to meet its obligation to the customers and financial lenders,'' it said.

According to the petition filed by the company, it had a loss of Rs 875.62 crore in FY 2019-20 and additionally there is a provisional loss of Rs 232.53 crore in the current fiscal.

Over its liability, the company said, it has received Rs 1,398 crore from the allottees of residential and commercial units. As on March 15, 2021, it is facing 210 pending cases against it at various judicial forums filed by its customers/flat buyers seeking refund claims of around Rs 254 crore.

''Such cases are likely to increase due to failure of the Noida Authority to execute the tripartite agreement with the corporate debtor and the allottees of its residential and commercial units,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dharamshala film festival to virtually showcase six international films from awards season

Dharamshala International Film Festival DIFF will showcase Oscar shortlisted as well as nominated films such as Apples, Quo Vadis, Aida and Atlantis as part of its virtual viewing room from April 2 to 8.DIFF has collaborated with Gratitude ...

Suez Canal blockage could cost $6 bln to $10 bln in lost trade -Allianz

The container ship blocking the Suez Canal could cost global trade 6 billion to 10 billion a week, a study by German insurer Allianz showed on Friday. The study by Europes biggest insurer also found that each week of immobilisation shaves s...

Tourism min begins consultations in first step towards developing Khajuraho as iconic site

Developing Khajuraho as a tourist site for all seasons, turning traditional Bundelkhand homes into homestays and increasing connectivity were some of the proposals the Tourism Ministry received during its consultations with stakeholders for...

Indian classical, Bollywood, Bhangra in England's new music curriculum

Indian classical music, Bollywood hits and Bhangra beats are among the diverse musical traditions included in Englands new music curriculum guidance for schools launched on Friday.The Department for Education DfE said the plan for all schoo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021