BKU activists protest against farm laws in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 18:51 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union members held protests and blocked roads at several places in Muzaffarnagar district as part of 'Bharat Bandh' called against the new farm laws on Friday.

The BKU activists blocked roads on Delhi-Dehradun National Highway at Rampur Tiraha and Nawla Koti.

They also obstructed traffic on the muzaffarnagar- Bijnor road at Miranpur, Muzaffarnagar-Shamli road at Lalukhedi, Saharanpur-Delhi highway in Rohana in protest against the laws.

Meanwhile, all markets in Muzaffarnagar remained open during 'Bharat Bandh' in the district on the day.

