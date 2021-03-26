'Bharat Bandh' call evokes little impact in AP

The nationwide bandh called by farmer unions on Friday against the three new agri laws had little impact in Andhra Pradesh though it became rather localised with opposition to the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant becoming the rallying point.

Farmer unions protesting the laws had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm today which marks four months of the agitation by ryots on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Advertisement

Besides the non-BJP parties, the YSR Congress government also extended support to the bandh demanding that the Centre immediately drop the move to sell its stake in the VSP and hand over the plant to the private parties.

The government suspended the State Road Transport Corporation bus services across the state till 1 pm in support of the bandh.

Educational institutions remained shut while normal business establishments functioned as usual.

The Left parties organised rallies and staged sit-in in cities like Tirupati, Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The Telugu Desam and the Congress too joined the protests.

In Anantapuramu, state Congress president S Sailajanath led a protest rally and extended solidarity with the agitating farmers.

He also demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposal to sell away the VSP as the unit was the right of Andhra people.

PTI DBV SA BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)