Left Menu

Bharat Bandh call evokes little impact in AP

PTI | Vja | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:02 IST
Bharat Bandh call evokes little impact in AP

The nationwide bandh called by farmer unions on Friday against the three new agri laws had little impact in Andhra Pradesh though it became rather localised with opposition to the proposed privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant becoming the rallying point.

Farmer unions protesting the laws had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm today which marks four months of the agitation by ryots on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Besides the non-BJP parties, the YSR Congress government also extended support to the bandh demanding that the Centre immediately drop the move to sell its stake in the VSP and hand over the plant to the private parties.

The government suspended the State Road Transport Corporation bus services across the state till 1 pm in support of the bandh.

Educational institutions remained shut while normal business establishments functioned as usual.

The Left parties organised rallies and staged sit-in in cities like Tirupati, Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

The Telugu Desam and the Congress too joined the protests.

In Anantapuramu, state Congress president S Sailajanath led a protest rally and extended solidarity with the agitating farmers.

He also demanded that the Centre withdraw the proposal to sell away the VSP as the unit was the right of Andhra people.

PTI DBV SA BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteers break rank to raise doubts in trial of Russia's second COVID-19 vaccine

Some of those volunteering in a trial of Russias second COVID-19 vaccine have broken rank and conducted go-it-alone amateur citizen experiments that they say raise concerns about the shots efficacy. A group of participants in the trial of t...

HC seeks EC view on keeping in abeyance RS polls in Kerala

The Kerala High Court on Friday sought the views of the Election Commission on a plea by the State Legislative Assembly, challenging the Election Commissions decision to keep in abeyance proceedings for the proposed election to three vacanc...

PM's growing beard inversely proportional to the state of country's economy : Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his growing beard is inversely proportional to the state of the economy in the country.Banerjee, who was addressing poll rallies in Paschim Medinip...

Italy's Draghi looks to reopen schools, says vaccines only way out of crisis

The Italian government will let many school classes reopen from April 1, even if they are in coronavirus hotspots, but a broader relaxation of lockdown curbs will depend on infection rates, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.Speakin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021