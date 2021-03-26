Left Menu

SAIL Chairman elected as new chairman of SCOPE

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:16 IST
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Friday said its chairman Soma Mondal has been elected as the new chairman of Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE).

Mondal has been elected for a term of two years, with effect from 1st April, 2021, SAIL said in a statement.

She had assumed the charge of Chairman of SAIL on January 1.

''I am a firm believer that the collective performance by the PSEs can make a marked difference to the fortunes of the country. We would work to make SCOPE an even more effective organisation by repositioning itself into an impactful apex body for effective policy advocacy, capacity building research and brand building.

SCOPE can play a constructive role in putting forward the views to the decision makers and champion the cause of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat','' Mondal said.

SCOPE is an apex professional organisation representing the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

