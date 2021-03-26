Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:32 IST
Five Star Business Finance to get funding of Rs 1,700 cr from new, existing investors

Five Star Business Finance Limited, a non-banking finance company catering to small businesses, on Friday said a consortium of global and domestic investors will invest Rs 1,700 crore in the company.

A consortium of leading global and Indian investment firms announced the signing of definitive agreements to invest USD 234 million (Rs 17 billion) in Five Star Business Finance Limited (Five Star), a company release said.

The round included investment by existing investors – led by Sequoia Capital India with participation from Norwest Venture Partners – as well as new investors, led by KKR with participation from TVS Capital. The investment values company at USD 1.4 billion, it said.

The investment will be made through a combination of primary infusion in the company and secondary shares sold by existing investor Morgan Stanley Private Equity.

Other existing investors - Martix Partners and TPG Capital - continue to stay invested.

Five Star plans to use the capital to expand its lending business to provide much-needed financing solutions to more of India's small businesses, which comprise a large and growing segment of the country's economy, it said.

The investment sees existing investors Sequoia Capital India and Norwest strengthen their commitment to the company, D Lakshmipathy, Chairman and Managing Director, Five Star said.

The Chennai-headquartered NBFC (Non-banking financial company) has 262 branches across eight states in the southern and central part of the country.

As of 31st Dec 2020, the company's AUM ( assets under management) stood at Rs 4,030 crore and gross NPA (non-performing asset) stood at 1.29 per cent.

