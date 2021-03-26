Left Menu

Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021

Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021 beauty pageant which was organized in Lucknow. The event was organized in Lucknow and was graced by some very influential personalities from the media industry including Ranvijay Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and many others.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:39 IST
Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021
Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/ThePRTree): Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021 beauty pageant which was organized in Lucknow. The event was organized in Lucknow and was graced by some very influential personalities from the media industry including Ranvijay Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and many others. Giving the whole credit for this achievement to Dreamz Production House and Sharad Chaudhary, Rashmi Rathi talks about how the organisation is known for giving girls and married women a chance in life to prove this talent. Sharad Chaudhary produces a variety of shows to promote the women of India.

This very positive attitude and mental fortitude have helped them become the best in their fields. Knowing what she sought in life, Rashmi Rathi went all-in to become the pageant holder she is today. With strong support from her family, Rashmi never had to double guess her decision to pursue her dream. Currently working in Air India, this accomplishment has made Rashmi's dreams come true. It required a lot of hard work and tireless efforts to win and Rashmi never backed off for even a split second.

Having said that, Rashmi Rathi aims to be an inspiration for all those married women of the country who want to make it big but lack of right opportunities stop them. She wants to help them and show them the path to make them believe in their dreams. She feels proud that people like Sharad Chaudhary and his production house promote India's married women which generally no one else does. Giving major credit for her success to Sharad Chaudhary, the founder of Dreamz Production House, Rashmi mentions that the ace entrepreneur is a humble and down to earth man who has motivated all the participants on the show.

Many celebrities graced and judged the event, including Rannvijay Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Karan Kundra, Anusha Gaur, Rohit Khandelwal, Sharad Chaudhary and many others. The event's Associate Director was Omdeep Kavita Motiyani, and the male and female dress designers were Pankaj Soni and Batul Ali, respectively. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines appear effective vs New York virus variant; super-spreader events drive variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New York variant does not escape vaccines Antibodies indu...

COVID-19: Goa issues order on Holi, Easter, upcoming festivals

The Goa government on Friday issued guidelines for Holi, Easter, Eid and Shab-e-Barat in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some of its neighbouring states, officials said.An order issued by Under Secretary Health Gautami Parmekar said t...

Soccer-Italy to host Euro 2020 opener with crowd, says federation chief

Italy will host the opening game of the European Championship as planned with a crowd in the stadium, according to the president of the Italian Football Federation FIGC Gabriele Gravina. The tournament, which was postponed last year due to ...

Myanmar junta says protesters will be shot in the head - state TV

Myanmars military junta warned that its forces would shoot protesters in the head, state television said, as anti-coup activists called for a huge show of defiance on the countrys Armed Forces Day on Saturday. In the first acknowledgement o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021