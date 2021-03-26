Rashmi Rathi acknowledges Sharad Chaudhary as she wins Mrs India Universal 2021

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/ThePRTree): Rashmi Rathi wins the title of Mrs India Universal 2021 beauty pageant which was organized in Lucknow. The event was organized in Lucknow and was graced by some very influential personalities from the media industry including Ranvijay Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary and many others. Giving the whole credit for this achievement to Dreamz Production House and Sharad Chaudhary, Rashmi Rathi talks about how the organisation is known for giving girls and married women a chance in life to prove this talent. Sharad Chaudhary produces a variety of shows to promote the women of India.

This very positive attitude and mental fortitude have helped them become the best in their fields. Knowing what she sought in life, Rashmi Rathi went all-in to become the pageant holder she is today. With strong support from her family, Rashmi never had to double guess her decision to pursue her dream. Currently working in Air India, this accomplishment has made Rashmi's dreams come true. It required a lot of hard work and tireless efforts to win and Rashmi never backed off for even a split second.

Having said that, Rashmi Rathi aims to be an inspiration for all those married women of the country who want to make it big but lack of right opportunities stop them. She wants to help them and show them the path to make them believe in their dreams. She feels proud that people like Sharad Chaudhary and his production house promote India's married women which generally no one else does. Giving major credit for her success to Sharad Chaudhary, the founder of Dreamz Production House, Rashmi mentions that the ace entrepreneur is a humble and down to earth man who has motivated all the participants on the show.

Many celebrities graced and judged the event, including Rannvijay Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Karan Kundra, Anusha Gaur, Rohit Khandelwal, Sharad Chaudhary and many others. The event's Associate Director was Omdeep Kavita Motiyani, and the male and female dress designers were Pankaj Soni and Batul Ali, respectively. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

