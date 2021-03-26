Left Menu

JSW Energy arm plans to raise USD 750 mn via green bonds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:40 IST
JSW Energy on Friday said its board has approved a proposal for issuance of green bonds by its arm for raising USD 750 million (around Rs 5,443 crore) from international markets.

The board approved issuance of green bonds by JSW Hydro Energy Ltd (JSWHEL), the company said in a BSE filing.

Funds up to USD 750 million will be raised through issuance of non-convertible, senior, secured, fixed rate green bonds in the international markets, subject to market conditions and receipt of necessary approvals by JSWHEL, it added.

The JSW Energy board also approved the appointment of Munesh Khanna as an additional and Independent Director of the company with effect from March 26, 2021 for a term of 5 years, subject to the approval of the members of the company. JSWHEL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the company and owns and operates the Karcham-Wangtoo (1000 MW) and Baspa II (300 MW) hydro-electric power plants in Himachal Pradesh.

