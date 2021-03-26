Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on boost from financials, tech stocks

Nio Inc slumped about 6% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips. Latest data showed U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks faded, though the decline is likely to be temporary.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 19:59 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs on boost from financials, tech stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock indexes broadly rose on Friday, with technology and financial shares providing the biggest boost as investors bet on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to end a choppy week higher as an end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios led to alternating boost from stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy, and beaten-down technology shares. The S&P 500 value index, which includes energy, banks and industrial stocks, has gained more than 9% this year, easily outperforming growth shares, which are down 0.4%.

"Investors are thinking about an economic recovery over the balance of the year and are taking a step back to evaluate valuations, fundamentals and some of the macro economic drivers," said Brian Vendig, managing executive at MJP Wealth Advisors in Westport, Connecticut. "You have people trying to get back to work, you have checks in hand to consumers and you have other policy measures that are coming to support the economic reopening."

L Brands jumped about 6% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Wall Street's main indexes rebounded in late-day rally on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began and President Joe Biden highlighted the brightening economic outlook. Bank stocks added 1.3% as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for "most firms" in June after its next round of stress tests.

Energy stocks jumped 1.4%, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of supply squeeze. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose with utilities and consumer staples in the red.

At 10:00 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 150.22 points, or 0.46%, at 32,769.70, the S&P 500 was up 18.76 points, or 0.48%, at 3,928.28, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.73 points, or 0.36%, at 13,024.41. Nio Inc slumped about 6% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Latest data showed U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks faded, though the decline is likely to be temporary. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.47-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, and by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and nine new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem to CEC: Withdraw decision to freeze biennial election for 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala

CPIM MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem has written to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to withdraw the decision to freeze the biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala. In his letter, E Kareem said, This is to re...

Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the humiliating feeling she had when the indiscretions came out publicly. As per People Magazine, in an interview with U...

COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines appear effective vs New York virus variant; super-spreader events drive variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New York variant does not escape vaccines Antibodies indu...

COVID-19: Goa issues order on Holi, Easter, upcoming festivals

The Goa government on Friday issued guidelines for Holi, Easter, Eid and Shab-e-Barat in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some of its neighbouring states, officials said.An order issued by Under Secretary Health Gautami Parmekar said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021