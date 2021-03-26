Left Menu

2,276 died trying to reach Europe last year but true toll higher - U.N.

More than 2,200 people perished at sea trying to reach Europe last year, more than a third on the increasingly busy route to Spain's Canary Islands, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:04 IST
2,276 died trying to reach Europe last year but true toll higher - U.N.

More than 2,200 people perished at sea trying to reach Europe last year, more than a third on the increasingly busy route to Spain's Canary Islands, the U.N. migration agency said on Friday. The true toll is probably far higher as aid groups reported at least five "invisible shipwrecks" that were never confirmed as they left no survivors, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

In all, 2,276 migrants are known to have drowned while 86,448 arrived by sea in Europe in 2020, IOM said in a report. A further 52,037 migrants were intercepted at sea. "Of particular concern is the maritime route to the Canary Islands, which saw a marked increase in attempted crossings and deaths in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing travel restrictions," it said.

Nearly 850 lives were lost on the Canary Island route last year, the most ever recorded, with evidence suggesting COVID-19 prompted many hard-hit workers in fishing or agriculture to migrate, it said. More than 22,000 people have died since 2014 along the four main overseas routes to Europe: the central Mediterranean route to Italy and Malta; the eastern Mediterranean route from Turkey to Greece; the western Mediterranean route to Spain; and the Atlantic route to the Canary Islands, IOM said.

"The true crisis on maritime routes to Europe is the lack of unified European Union and African policy aimed at safe, humane migration management," it added. The route to the Canary Islands from Morocco and West Africa is extremely hazardous due to the length of the overseas journey and the difficulty in initiating search-and-rescue operations to cover the distance, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem to CEC: Withdraw decision to freeze biennial election for 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala

CPIM MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem has written to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to withdraw the decision to freeze the biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala. In his letter, E Kareem said, This is to re...

Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the humiliating feeling she had when the indiscretions came out publicly. As per People Magazine, in an interview with U...

COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines appear effective vs New York virus variant; super-spreader events drive variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New York variant does not escape vaccines Antibodies indu...

COVID-19: Goa issues order on Holi, Easter, upcoming festivals

The Goa government on Friday issued guidelines for Holi, Easter, Eid and Shab-e-Barat in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in some of its neighbouring states, officials said.An order issued by Under Secretary Health Gautami Parmekar said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021