CESL inks pact with CSC SPV to create demand aggregation for EVs, other initiatives

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:06 IST
Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) on Friday signed a pact with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd (CSC SPV) to create demand aggregation for electric mobility, solar, energy-efficiency solutions and other initiatives of CESL.

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), on Friday signed the pact with CSC SPV, to create demand aggregation for electric mobility, solar, energy-efficiency solutions and other initiatives of CESL, the company said in a statement.

The agreement was signed between CESL Managing Director & CEO Mahua Acharya and CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Kumar Tyagi in the presence of EESL Group Executive Vice-Chairperson Saurabh Kumar and other dignitaries from EESL, CESL and CSC.

Under the agreement, CESL and CSC will aggregate demand and carry out feasibility studies for projects in renewables (decentralised solar), energy efficiency (solar micro-grids, solar-based agricultural pump-sets), e-mobility (EV charging stations, battery charging stations and battery swapping stations), and battery energy storage systems.

CESL Managing Director Mahua Acharya said, ''Through this agreement, we will be able to expand our outreach across the country. Convergence, with its new and innovative business models, intends to maximise India's efforts on climate action and accelerate the impact of our initiatives in greening India.'' CSC Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Kumar Rakesh said, ''It is an honour to partner with CESL to create demand aggregation for projects that will contribute to climate action.'' With CSC's strength in implementing inclusive schemes on a large scale, this agreement will enable wide-scale deployment of renewables, electric mobility, and other energy efficiency solutions that are crucial for India's energy transitions, he added.

EESL Group Executive Vice-Chairperson (EVC) Saurabh Kumar said, ''The number of CSCs has increased, and it is offering several benefits to the common man, largely in non-metro areas.'' He added that CSCs today are prescribed as one of the service delivery points in rural India. ''Through this partnership, I hope that we will be able to expand our footprint across remote areas of India and promote the implementation of energy efficiency projects.'' CESL, as a newly established company, is taking the lead in delivering clean, affordable, and reliable energy supply.

Common Services Centres (CSCs) are a strategic corner stone of the Digital India programme. CSCs are envisaged as assisted front end ICT (information and communication technology)-enabled centres for delivery of various G2C (government-to-citizen) and other B2C (business-to-citizen) services to the citizens.

