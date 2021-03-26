'Bharat Bandh': Minimal impact in Delhi; metro, road transport, markets unaffected

A 12-hour ''Bharat Bandh'' called by farmer unions protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre had a minimal impact in Delhi on Friday with no report of disturbance in the metro and road transport services while the major markets of the city also remained open, even as police made adequate security arrangements to deal with any situation.

The ''Bharat Bandh'' called by the farmer unions began at 6 am.

Advertisement

The situation was normal at the New Delhi railway station. Markets at Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate, Chandni Chowk and Sadar remained open. Shops in Khan Market were also open.

Chamber Of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said there was no impact of the ''Bharat Bandh'' on the markets and industrial areas of the national capital.

''Everything remained open. The traders are in support of the farmers' demands but they have been accruing losses due to the coronavirus. We appeal to the government to resolve the issue as the industrial areas at Kundli, Manesar, Sonipat, Gurgaon etc. have been affected due to the protest,'' he said.

A senior Delhi Police officer said the situation remained peaceful in the national capital and no untoward incident was reported.

Farmers camping at the Ghazipur border blocked a carriageway of National Highway-9 from Delhi to Ghaziabad in the morning, but there was not much activity by the protesters in the city.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had to briefly close the entry and exit gates of the Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh stations, but after a few minutes, the stations were opened for passengers.

A farmer leader claimed that there were protests at Mayapuri and some other areas, where people peacefully staged demonstrations.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the protesting unions, claimed that various farmer organisations, trade unions, student bodies, bar associations, political parties and representatives of state governments have supported the ''Bharat Bandh'' call.

In a statement, the SKM said the farmers at the protest sites around the national capital blocked roads and railway tracks.

''Many other people's organisations, along with trade unions and other associations, protested in Delhi. At Mayapuri, Kalkaji and other places, concerned citizens organised symbolic protests,'' the statement said.

On Thursday, the SKM had said the ''Bharat Bandh'' would also be observed in the national capital.

It had appealed to people to make its nationwide shutdown successful.

''All shops, malls, markets and institutions will remain closed under the complete Bharat Bandh. All minor and big roads and trains will be blocked.

''All services will remain suspended except for ambulance and other essential services. The effect of the Bharat Bandh will be observed inside Delhi as well,'' the SKM had said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) on their crops.

So far, there have been 11 rounds of talks between the protesting unions and the government, but the deadlock continues as both sides stick to their stands.

In January, the government had offered to suspend the farm laws for 12-18 months, which was rejected by the farmer unions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)