Left Menu

Anish Shah to take over as M&M MD & CEO, to be responsible for entire group businesses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:36 IST
Anish Shah to take over as M&M MD & CEO, to be responsible for entire group businesses

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said its current Deputy Managing Director and Group Chief Financial Officer Anish Shah will take over as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from April 2, 2021 with the mandate to have a complete oversight of and responsibility for all the Mahindra Group businesses.

His elevation is a part of the top management succession announced in on December 20, 2019. In November, when Anand Mahindra transitions to the role of Non-Executive Chairman, Shah will become the first professional MD and CEO in the history of the Mahindra Group to have a complete oversight of and responsibility for the Mahindra Group businesses, the company said in a statement.

In his new role, Shah will have an oversight of the all Mahindra Group businesses, including Tech Mahindra, Mahindra Financial Services, and Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India that runs Club Mahindra hospitality brand, among others.

M&M further said its current MD and CEO Pawan Goenka will retire from his present position and as Member of the Board of Directors of M&M Ltd effective April 2, 2021. Goenka, in his role as the MD and CEO, had an oversight of automobile and farm equipment sectors. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, will take full charge of these sectors and will report to Shah, the statement said.

Commenting on the transition, M&M Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said,''One of the reasons we had succeeded and thrived over the past 75 years was that we were good at introducing change in the right measure at the right time.'' He further said,''Anish is the right leader for the Mahindra Group. As the MD and CEO, he will have a complete oversight of all Mahindra Group businesses including our Global operations, the transformation agenda and, synergizing and driving several strategic programs.'' Shah had joined Mahindra in 2015 as the Group President -Strategy, where he led strategy development; built capabilities such as digitisation and data sciences; enabled synergies across Group companies and managed the risk and performance review of organisations. Prior to joining Mahindra, he was President and CEO of GE Capital India, where he led the transformation of the business, including a turnaround of its SBI Card joint venture. His career at GE spanned 14 years, during which he held several leadership positions at the company's US and global units, M&M said.

He has also led Bank of America's US Debit Products business. He started his career with Citibank in Mumbai before moving to Boston with Bain & Company as a strategy consultant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem to CEC: Withdraw decision to freeze biennial election for 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala

CPIM MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem has written to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to withdraw the decision to freeze the biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala. In his letter, E Kareem said, This is to re...

Shooting-China's Xiong breaks world record to seal Olympic spot

Chinas Xiong Yaxuan set a world record in the 25 metre pistol event at the Chinese shooting Olympic qualification series on Friday to qualify for this years Tokyo Games. Xiong finished with 44 hits, four better than Hungarian Veronika Major...

Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the humiliating feeling she had when the indiscretions came out publicly. As per People Magazine, in an interview with U...

COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines appear effective vs New York virus variant; super-spreader events drive variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New York variant does not escape vaccines Antibodies indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021