Left Menu

Lebanon PM warns of "dangerous" chemicals in southern oil facility

Lebanon's outgoing prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south. Diab said the country's atomic energy authority had identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:51 IST
Lebanon PM warns of "dangerous" chemicals in southern oil facility
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@alain_n_aoun)

Lebanon's outgoing prime minister, Hassan Diab, said on Friday that experts had found "dangerous chemicals" at a warehouse at the Zahrani oil installations in the south.

Diab said the country's atomic energy authority had identified the substances as "nuclear" after reviewing a report by German company Combi Lift, which Lebanon had tasked with clearing hazardous material at Beirut port. A Combi Lift spokesman confirmed to Reuters that the firm was in talks with the Lebanese government over potential recovery projects in Tripoli and Zahrani refineries but said there were no concrete results yet.

"We don't want to comment on possible finds," the spokesman added. Diab appealed on Friday for the issue to be handled swiftly.

"This needs to be discussed now and needs to be dealt with promptly," a statement by Lebanon's higher defence council cited Diab as saying after a meeting. His comments came nearly eight months after a stockpile of chemicals detonated in Beirut, killing nearly 200 people in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions on record. The ammonium nitrate went up in flames after being stored unsafely at the port for years.

Diab's cabinet has served in a caretaker capacity since resigning over the devastation that last August's explosion wreaked in much of the Lebanese capital, compounding an already acute financial crisis. After Lebanon hired Combi Lift in the wake of the blast, the German firm said it had found 58 containers at Beirut port that posed a threat to the city. Some of it had been there for more than a decade.

The German ambassador to Beirut, Andreas Kindl, said this month the materials in the containers were packed well but were waiting to be shipped out for disposal in Germany, as Lebanon had yet to make a $2 million payment stipulated in the contract. Combi Lift spokesman Malte Steinhoff said on Friday the containers were still in Beirut amid talks with the Lebanese authorities over financing.

"We...hope to find a solution this month," he said. (Reporting By Ellen Francis and Maha El Dahan in Beirut; Hans Seidenstuecker in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem to CEC: Withdraw decision to freeze biennial election for 3 Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala

CPIM MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem has written to the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to withdraw the decision to freeze the biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala. In his letter, E Kareem said, This is to re...

Shooting-China's Xiong breaks world record to seal Olympic spot

Chinas Xiong Yaxuan set a world record in the 25 metre pistol event at the Chinese shooting Olympic qualification series on Friday to qualify for this years Tokyo Games. Xiong finished with 44 hits, four better than Hungarian Veronika Major...

Scarlett Johansson quips she has 'made a career out of' past controversies

American actor Scarlett Johansson recently had a thoughtful conversation about her past controversies, and recollected the humiliating feeling she had when the indiscretions came out publicly. As per People Magazine, in an interview with U...

COVID SCIENCE-Vaccines appear effective vs New York virus variant; super-spreader events drive variants

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New York variant does not escape vaccines Antibodies indu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021