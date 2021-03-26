Left Menu

Committed to protecting privacy of residents: UIDAI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:02 IST
Committed to protecting privacy of residents: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday described as ''factually incorrect'' ''allegations'' that it has shared residents' details in bulk for purposes other than those provided in the Aadhaar Act.

It has never shared any data with any entity other than its Authorised User Agencies, and they are ''strictly prohibited from sharing any information about residents' Aadhaar detail,'' an official release from UIDAI here said.

''The recent allegations that UIDAI has shared residents' details in bulk for purposes other than provided in the Aadhaar Act are factually incorrect. UIDAI is committed to protecting privacy of residents always,'' it added.

Information collected by UIDAI is not used for any purpose other than generation of Aadhaar numbers and authentication, it said.

''Any disclosure of information (other than core biometric information), including identity information or authentication records can only be made pursuant to an order of a Judge of a High Court, and that too after giving an opportunity of hearing to both UIDAI and the concerned Aadhaar number holder as per Section 31 of the Act,'' the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race s...

Sonia congratulates Hasina on golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Friday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and said 1971 was a transformative year for both the countries.Recalling the role Indir...

U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said.Kissi...

Russia to produce new electric car this year -industry minister

Russian small private carmaker Zetta is designing an electric car and plans to launch production this year, Russias Industry and Trade minister, Denis Manturov, said on Friday. The auto industry in Russia, a global oil and gas exporter, has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021