IRB Infra Board nod to management reorganisation; Kawedia new CFO

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Friday said its board has approved the reorganisation of its management team and Group CFO Anil Yadav has been reassigned as Investors Relations Director of the Group.

“The board has approved ... reorganisation of Management Team and their roles and responsibilities,” the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The company said Tushar Kawedia has been appointed as the CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the company and the Group.

Kawedia,42 years, holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce and is a qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAI).

He was acting as the CFO of the IRB Infrastructure Private Limited. Previously, he also served as the deputy CFO of the company.

Prior to joining IRB Group, he was the Deputy General Manager (Accounts and Finance) at Reliance Infrastructure Limited.

It said Mukeshlal Gupta - Joint Managing Director (JMD) has been reassigned as JMD - Advisory and Consulting while Sudhir Hoshing - JMD has been reassigned as JMD and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - Execution. Management: “Anil Yadav - Group CFO has been reassigned as the Investor Relations Director - IRB Group. Rushabh Gandhi ceases to be the CFO of the company,” the statement said.

IRB Infrastructure Private Limited - Investment Manager of IRB InvlT Fund has appointed Gandhi as CFO of the Investment Manager, it said Ajay Deshmukh - CEO - Infrastructure has been reassigned as CEO - Acquisitions & New Businesses of the Group.

Laxman Surve - VP Project Execution Western Region has been reassigned as Chief Operating Officer - Western Region, it said adding Jitender Chauhan - VP Project Execution Northern Region has been reassigned as Chief Operating Officer - Northern Region.

