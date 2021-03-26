Farm protests: Bharat bandh evokes mixed response in Pune

The Bharat Bandh call given by farmer groups on Friday to mark four months of the protest near Delhi against the Centre's new laws evoked a mixed response in Pune.

While various groups here, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, and parties like the Congress organised events, shops along major roads like Laxmi Road, Tilak Road etc remained open.

Manoj Zhanwar, spokesperson for Central Railway's Pune division said protesters did not block rail tracks anywhere and trains were running as per schedule.

