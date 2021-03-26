Farm protests: Bharat bandh evokes mixed response in Pune

Farm protests: Bharat bandh evokes mixed response in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:14 IST
The Bharat Bandh call given by farmer groups on Friday to mark four months of the protest near Delhi against the Centre's new laws evoked a mixed response in Pune.
While various groups here, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, and parties like the Congress organised events, shops along major roads like Laxmi Road, Tilak Road etc remained open.
Manoj Zhanwar, spokesperson for Central Railway's Pune division said protesters did not block rail tracks anywhere and trains were running as per schedule.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Manoj Zhanwar
- Samyukta Kisan Morcha
- Congress
- Pune
ALSO READ
Noisy scenes in assembly over northeast Delhi riots issue; BJP MLA marshalled out
To boost morale of personnel, Delhi Police promotes 135 cops for outstanding performance in 2020
From Shamli protest in 1987 to Delhi borders now, Tikait's legacy lives on with diya, hookah, et al
Max temp likely to be 34 deg C in Delhi on Thursday: MeT
COVID-19: Delhi Capitals help city's families get back on their feet