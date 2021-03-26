Left Menu

US STOCKS-Financials, energy stocks lead Wall Street higher on recovery hopes

L Brands jumped about 5.3% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. Wall Street's main indexes rebounded in late-day rally on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began and President Joe Biden highlighted the brightening economic outlook.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:28 IST
US STOCKS-Financials, energy stocks lead Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes broadly rose on Friday with technology, energy and financial stocks providing the biggest boost as investors bet on what is expected to be the fastest economic growth since 1984.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set to end a choppy week higher as an end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios led to alternating boost from stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy, and beaten-down technology shares. The S&P 500 value index, which includes energy, banks and industrial stocks, has gained more than 10% this year, easily outperforming growth shares, which are down about 1%.

"It is less a move out of technology than a move that evidences a broader appetite for equities to include both growth and value," said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management in New York. L Brands jumped about 5.3% after the Victoria's Secret owner raised its current-quarter profit forecast for the second time this month as it benefits from consumers spending their stimulus checks and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Wall Street's main indexes rebounded in late-day rally on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the COVID-19 pandemic began and President Joe Biden highlighted the brightening economic outlook. "It has been hard to restrain our U.S. growth forecast in recent months. We've been upgrading our estimates almost as fast as we lowered them a year ago," Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Bank stocks added 1.2% as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for "most firms" in June after its next round of stress tests. Energy stocks jumped 1.3%, tracking a boost in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal spurred fears of supply squeeze.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors rose with only the utilities and communication services indexes in the red. At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 158.62 points, or 0.49%, at 32,778.10, the S&P 500 was up 20.81 points, or 0.53%, at 3,930.33. The Nasdaq Composite was up 31.84 points, or 0.25%, at 13,009.52.

Nio Inc slumped 6.8% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage in semiconductor chips. Latest data showed U.S. consumer spending fell by the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round of stimulus checks faded, though the decline is likely to be temporary.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.69-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and 26 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washingtons sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the countrys legitimate preside...

Sonia congratulates Hasina on golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Friday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and said 1971 was a transformative year for both the countries.Recalling the role Indir...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race s...

U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said.Kissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021