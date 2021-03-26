Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371%, from 1.614% late on Thursday. Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:43 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices gain as Suez Canal shutdown continues
Representative Image

Global equity benchmarks and oil prices rose on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries dipped as hopes for a global economic recovery overshadowed the continued blockage of one of the world's most vital shipping lanes. More than 30 oil tankers are waiting to traverse the Suez Canal, which has been blocked since Wednesday after a container ship ran aground. It may take weeks to free the beached vessel, though analysts said low seasonal demand for oil may mitigate the impact of the blockade.

The dollar rose to a nine-month high against the Japanese yen of 109.44 yen, reflecting investor expectations of robust U.S. economic growth as it accelerates its vaccine rollout. But the dollar index fell 0.15% against a basket of six currencies, with the euro up 0.14% to $1.1781. "We left 2020 with the validation of the consensus view the dollar would weaken," said Vincent Manuel, chief investment officer at Indosuez Wealth Management.

"We have woken up in 2021 facing the reality that the U.S. is growing much quicker than Europe... so we have a massive divergence." MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.77% following broad gains in Europe and Asia.

Business morale in Europe's biggest economy, Germany, is back to its best in almost two years thanks to recovering global demand for manufactured goods, data showed on Friday. In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.47%, to 32,771.51, the S&P 500 gained 22.28 points, or 0.57%, to 3,931.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.07 points, or 0.32%, to 13,018.75.

Bond yields were slightly up on the day, but 10-year U.S. Treasuries were on track for their biggest weekly yield drop since June. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.6371%, from 1.614% late on Thursday.

Weekly money flow data from Bank of America showed global investors have been darting for safety this week amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the potential for global shipping to slow given the blockade of the Suez Canal. They pumped $45.6 billion into cash funds, the largest since April 2020, when COVID-19 was spreading quickly. Turkey's markets were struggling to settle after the lira's near 10% slump triggered by President Tayyip Erdogan's latest central bank chief sacking, which has raised worries about a full-blown crisis that would require capital controls.

Blue chip Chinese stocks rebounded more than 2% after a three-day losing streak, which, like emerging market shares generally, had left them at the lowest level of the year. "All the sanctions (on China) so far have been largely symbolic and should have little economic impact. But the Sino-U.S. confrontation is affecting market sentiment. It could take some time for them to come to any compromise," said Yasutada Suzuki, head of emerging market investment at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

U.S. crude rose 4.1% to $60.96 per barrel and Brent was at $64.51, up 4.13% on the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washingtons sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the countrys legitimate preside...

Sonia congratulates Hasina on golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Friday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and said 1971 was a transformative year for both the countries.Recalling the role Indir...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race s...

U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said.Kissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021