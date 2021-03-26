Left Menu

HCL Tech opens digital acceleration centre in Canada

IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its innovation centre focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario, and said it plans to hire 2,000 employees in Canada in three years. From this new Global Delivery Center GDC, HCL would deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:53 IST
IT services company HCL Technologies on Friday announced the opening of its innovation centre focused on digital acceleration in Mississauga, Ontario, and said it plans to hire 2,000 employees in Canada in three years. From this new Global Delivery Center (GDC), HCL would deliver 'advanced technology solutions' to its global client base to help accelerate their digital transformation journeys, the company said in a statement. HCL will offer next-gen services, including digital and analytics solutions, cloud consulting and migration, cybersecurity, IT infrastructure and application services. ''HCL continues to significantly invest in Canada to build innovation and delivery capabilities and strengthen its workforce,'' the statement said. The Mississauga centre, with seating capacity of 350, would be one of the largest for HCL in Canada, housing co-innovation labs for customers to ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver futuristic solutions through next generation technologies in their business transformation journeys. HCL plans to create 2,000 new employment opportunities in Canada in the next three years, engaging Canada's diverse and highly skilled local talent to serve its global clients, it added.

