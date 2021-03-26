Left Menu

Benchmark German bonds set for best week in 3 1/2 months

But with the European Central Bank increasing the pace of its asset purchases and attention turning to challenges linked to Europe's slow vaccination rollout, its bond yields have fallen in March, in contrast to bond yields in the United States, which have continued to rise. On Friday, as European stocks hit one-week highs, the yields on Germany's 10-year Bund, the safe-haven benchmark for the euro zone, was up 3 basis points to -0.35%, after falling to its lowest since mid-February on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:59 IST
Benchmark German bonds set for best week in 3 1/2 months

Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday but benchmark German bonds were set for their best weekly performance in more than three months as coronavirus woes supported its safe-haven assets. Global government bond yields shot up in February on bets that a vast U.S. stimulus package would reignite economic growth and inflation.

That pushed euro zone bond yields higher following U.S. Treasuries, causing concerns about a possible tightening of financial conditions in the bloc although it faces a weaker economic outlook. But with the European Central Bank increasing the pace of its asset purchases and attention turning to challenges linked to Europe's slow vaccination rollout, its bond yields have fallen in March, in contrast to bond yields in the United States, which have continued to rise.

On Friday, as European stocks hit one-week highs, the yields on Germany's 10-year Bund, the safe-haven benchmark for the euro zone, was up 3 basis points to -0.35%, after falling to its lowest since mid-February on Thursday. Bund yields rose in line with U.S. Treasuries' on Friday, where the 10-year yield was up 3 basis points after a relatively weak seven-year auction on Thursday. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

But down 7 basis points this week, 10-year Bund yields are set for their biggest weekly fall since the week ending Dec. 11. On the data front, European investors were watching Germany's Ifo survey, which showed business morale hit its highest level in almost two years, far higher than the rise a Reuters poll had expected.

This had little impact on government bonds, however, much like the stronger-than-expected business activity surveys on Wednesday. "Indeed, for the time being, it appears that European government bonds are being more influenced by the ongoing support of the ECB and negative news on the pandemic in Europe," UniCredit analysts told clients.

The focus of the European Central Bank's asset purchases is shifting to bond prices from purchase volumes, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said late on Thursday, after its bond buying rose by a half last week. The comments suggest that the focus in the coming months will be on yield levels rather than a mechanical fulfilment of a purchase quota.

But Schnabel disputed suggestions that the bank is now engaged in yield-curve control - a strategy where a central bank targets a specific rate on longer-term bonds and buys what is necessary to enforce it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. blocks Venezuela bid to seek WTO review of sanctions

The United States on Friday blocked Venezuela from proceeding with its dispute over Washingtons sanctions at the World Trade Organization, seizing on the issue to underscore its rejection of Nicolas Maduro as the countrys legitimate preside...

Sonia congratulates Hasina on golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Friday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rehman and said 1971 was a transformative year for both the countries.Recalling the role Indir...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisersThe 2023 Tour de France will set off from Bilbao, marking the sixth time in 10 editions that the worlds most famous cycling race s...

U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said.Kissi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021