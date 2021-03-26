Left Menu

Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up

An end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by institutional investors may be adding to the recent rotation from growth into value. While utilities still sharply lag gains for the year compared with many cyclical sectors, including energy, they are also considered inexpensive at this point by some investors.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:32 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Investors weigh outlook for utilities after sector's run up
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Investors looking for ways to protect themselves from a potential market downturn and rising inflation have been warming to utilities, sometimes seen as bond substitutes, as attractive alternatives.

The S&P 500 utilities index has outperformed the broader market this month, rising nearly 9% so far and leading gains among sectors for March. Driving the gains may be a defensive move by investors to position themselves against a potential slide in equities, with worries mounting over higher inflation as seen in the jump in 10-year Treasury yields and pricey equities valuations, some strategists say.

Utilities tend to do better in a downturn because they pay dividends and offer stability. "It's a little defensive positioning," said Joseph Quinlan, head of CIO market strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank in New York.

"We have some clients who want to be more defensive but want to stay in the market." While the economy is expected to rebound sharply this year from the impact of the coronavirus, there is no guarantee that optimism will not be dampened by next year.

Some investors say utilities also may be benefiting from hopes that there will be a bigger push toward green energy under the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden is expected to unveil next week a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild America's infrastructure that may also tackle climate change. "If you get any acceleration of the decarbonization rhetoric, that's a positive for utilities," said Shane Hurst, managing director and portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments.

But whether the recent surge in utilities has further room to run is a matter of debate, and many strategists and investors, including Quinlan, still favor cyclicals that benefit from economic growth over defensive-leaning groups such as utilities. The gains in utilities have also come amid a rotation from technology and other growth stocks into so-called value stocks. The Nasdaq Composite has fallen in March after four straight months of gains.

Cyclicals, which investors dumped during the early part of the pandemic, have benefited the most from the rotation. An end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by institutional investors may be adding to the recent rotation from growth into value.

While utilities still sharply lag gains for the year compared with many cyclical sectors, including energy, they are also considered inexpensive at this point by some investors. After a weak performance in 2020, utilities "are just really, really cheap at the moment," Hurst said. "And that is an attractive place to be when you're in a market that's very much earnings driven."

The utilities sector is trading at 18.3 times forward earnings compared with a ratio of 22.1 for the S&P 500, based on Refinitiv's data. David Bianco, Americas chief investment officer for DWS, which has an overweight rating on utilities, said interest rates are still low, but utilities offer inflation protection because they would be able to raise their prices.

As of this week, the S&P 500 utility sector had a dividend yield of 3.3%, the second-highest among S&P sectors after consumer staples, and well above the 1.5% yield for the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Utilities is our most preferred bond substitute," said Bianco.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates.The move also means people coming into Germany from those countri...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, The l...

EC vehicle set ablaze in West Bengal hours before first phase of assembly polls

A vehicle hired for poll duty was set ablaze at Bandwan in Purulia district on Friday night, hours before the first phase of assembly elections get underway, official sources said.The vehicle was reportedly on its way back after dropping el...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021