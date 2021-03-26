Left Menu

India, US agree to strengthen trade, investment ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:35 IST
India and the US have agreed to strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relationship and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion, the government said on Friday.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had a ''very productive discussion'' with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, over a video call on March 25, 2021.

Goyal congratulated Tai on her appointment as USTR.

''They discussed a range of issues and agreed to strengthen the India-US trade and investment relationship.

''The conversation included consolidating economic partnership between like-minded democracies upholding the principles of openness, transparency and fair trade,'' the commerce ministry said.

The statement said both agreed to further India-US economic cooperation on the basis of shared objectives and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion.

''They also agreed to strengthen the India-US Trade Policy Forum (TPF) and to convene the next ministerial-level meeting of the forum in 2021,'' the ministry stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

