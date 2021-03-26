Left Menu

FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost

Mining and oil stocks helped London's FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:42 IST
FTSE 100 logs strongest day in over two weeks on commodity-linked boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Mining and oil stocks helped London's FTSE 100 index end a subdued week on a positive note on Friday, and higher February retail sales underpinned optimism over a swifter global economic recovery. The blue chip FTSE 100 index ended 1% higher and marked its best session in over two weeks, with mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Glencore and BHP gaining between 3.4% and 5.3%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts, as oil prices jumped over 4%. "I don't think investors are looking at anything other than single stocks scenarios, and you can tell by today's market action there's not a lot of real conviction out there apart from the metal- and oil-related," said Keith Temperton, an equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 36% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but the pace of gains has slowed recently amid concerns over renewed coronavirus lockdowns in Europe denting a swifter economic recovery. British retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of a partial relaxing of coronavirus restrictions which will allow people to meet in gardens from next week.

Meanwhile, Bank of England's policymakers Michael Saunders said Britain's economy may have more room to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic before it generates excess inflation than the bank predicted last month. Smiths Group rose 6.9%, topping the index, after the engineering firm issued upbeat forecast for the second half of the fiscal year and reported better-than-expected interim profit.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 1%, led by industrials stocks. Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc gained 2.9%, after receiving a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from its chairman-led Nova Resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines as supplies tighten

The World Health Organization urged countries on Friday to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the most vulnerable in 20 poorer nations after India, a key supplier to the agencys COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, said it was prioritis...

Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates.The move also means people coming into Germany from those countri...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021