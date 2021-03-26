Left Menu

DAZN grabs broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy

Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the main domestic rights to screen Italy's top-flight soccer championship for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 22:47 IST
DAZN grabs broadcast rights for Serie A in Italy

Serie A clubs on Friday awarded DAZN the main domestic rights to screen Italy's top-flight soccer championship for the next three seasons, two sources said, in one of the largest deals for the streaming service in Europe. DAZN, which entered the Italian market in 2018, offered some 2.5 billion euros ($2.95 billion) for the rights to screen all Serie A matches in the 2021-2024 period, including exclusive rights for seven out of 10 games per matchday, sources had previously said.

DAZN beat a rival bid by Sky, owned by U.S. group Comcast , which had offered 2.25 billion euros for Serie A rights on its satellite and digital terrestrial TV platforms. Serie A will hold talks until Monday with Sky about screening three games per matchday on a non-exclusive basis, the same sources said.

Under the current three-year agreement, Serie A raised some 2.9 billion euros from Sky and DAZN, with Sky holding the lion's share of the rights. At a teleconference meeting, 16 out of 20 clubs backed DAZN's bid to buy the rights to broadcast all Serie A's matches, said the two sources, who attended the meeting.

Broadcasting rights are the main source of revenue for Serie A and are increasingly crucial as matches are played in empty stadiums due to COVID-19 restrictions and companies shrink sponsorship budgets. But rampant inflation in the sector had already shown signs of peaking before the pandemic and has been further negatively affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Germany's Bundesliga has agreed a 4.4 billion euro deal for domestic broadcast rights for the four years from 2021/22 onwards, with Sky awarded the prime package of all Saturday games. BIG STEP FOR DAZN

The deal with Serie A is one of the largest ever secured by the sport streaming app in Europe with a major soccer league and marks a big advance on DAZN's current agreement with Serie A. Under an accord expiring in June, DAZN offers its Italian customers three out of 10 Serie A games per matchday.

Owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik's Access Industries, DAZN sealed a technological and distribution agreement with Telecom Italia (TIM) to give its Serie A bid a boost. TIM would cover more than 40% of the annual payments due by DAZN to Serie A, a document seen by Reuters showed, as it bets on soccer to promote its ultra-fast broadband and pay-TV services. TIM shares rose as much as 3.6% on the Milan stock market on Friday.

Home to Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, Serie A has been discussing bids for weeks, with some clubs expressing doubts over a deal with DAZN and wanting to maintain the league's long-term partnership with Sky. A clash between Serie A clubs over a separate 1.7 billion euro deal to sell a 10% stake in a new company handling the league's media rights also contributed to the stalemate.

In a bid to soothe some clubs' concerns related to its reach across the country, the sports streaming app is seeking to obtain some TV frequencies in Italy, a source familiar with the matter said. The deal underscores challenges facing traditional pay-TV broadcasters from video streaming app services which saw their popularity rise during the pandemic as people spent more time at home due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"The pandemic has helped making video streaming more common in Italy, where users were more traditional", said Augusto Preta, founder of counsulting firm Itmedia. ($1 = 0.8488 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO urges countries to donate COVID-19 vaccines as supplies tighten

The World Health Organization urged countries on Friday to donate COVID-19 vaccine doses to inoculate the most vulnerable in 20 poorer nations after India, a key supplier to the agencys COVAX vaccine-sharing programme, said it was prioritis...

Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates.The move also means people coming into Germany from those countri...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...

Madurai: Residents relieved as groundwater recharges after restoration of tank

Residents of Madurai city are elated as the groundwater table in the region has recharged considerably after the local administration restored Mariamman Teppakulam, the biggest temple tank in the city. A local resident Yugalaxmi said, The l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021