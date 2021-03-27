Left Menu

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 27-03-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 00:07 IST
Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries initiative -IMF, World Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank said on Friday in a joint statement they consider Sudan eligible for assistance under the enhanced heavily indebted poor countries (HIPC) initiative based on a preliminary assessment.

"It provides a clear acknowledgement of Sudan's sustained implementation of key economic and financial reforms under its staff-monitored program with the IMF," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

