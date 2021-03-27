Efforts to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal suspended till Saturday- sources

Efforts to refloat the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal were suspended late on Friday and will be resumed Saturday, three canal sources said.

The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after dredging operations to remove 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the tanker's bow.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)