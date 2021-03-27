Left Menu

US says it is proceeding with next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against six trading partners

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:37 IST
US says it is proceeding with next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against six trading partners

The US has announced that it is proceeding with the next steps of Digital Services Tax investigations against Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the UK that can lead to trade actions against the six trading partners of the country.

In January, the US Trade Representative (USTR) found that the DSTs adopted by Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom were subject to action under Section 301 of the US Trade Act because they discriminated against the US digital companies, were inconsistent with principles of international taxation and burdened the US companies.

The USTR on Friday said it is proceeding with the public notice and comment process on possible trade actions to preserve procedural options before the conclusion of the statutory one-year time period for completing the investigations.

“The United States is committed to working with its trading partners to resolve its concerns with digital services taxes, and to addressing broader issues of international taxation,” said US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

“The United States remains committed to reaching an international consensus through the OECD process on international tax issues. However, until such a consensus is reached, we will maintain our options under the Section 301 process, including, if necessary, the imposition of tariffs,” she said.

The remaining four jurisdictions -- Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, and Indonesia -- have not adopted or not implemented the DSTs under consideration when the investigations were initiated. Accordingly, the USTR is terminating these four investigations without further proceedings. If any of these jurisdictions proceed to adopt or implement a DST, the USTR may initiate new investigations, the US warned.

The previous Trump administration on June 2 last year had initiated investigations into DSTs adopted or under consideration in 10 jurisdictions -- Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.

Following comprehensive investigations, including consultations with the countries subject to investigation and consideration of public comments, the USTR in January 2021 issued reports on DSTs adopted by Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

India had adopted the operative form of its Digital Services Tax or DST on March 27, 2020.

The DST imposes a two per cent tax on revenue generated from a broad range of digital services offered in India, including digital platform services, digital content sales, digital sales of a company’s own goods, data-related services, software-as-a-service, and several other categories of digital services. The US move came a day after the two countries agreed to work constructively to resolve key outstanding bilateral trade issues and to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the trade relationship.

United States Trade Representative Tai discussed the important trade and investment relationship between the two countries during her maiden phone call with her Indian counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“They committed to strengthening cooperation on shared objectives and to revitalise engagement through the US-India Trade Policy Forum. They also agreed to work constructively to resolve key outstanding bilateral trade issues and to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the trade relationship,” the USTR said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dominion Voting sues Fox for USD 1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting Systems filed a USD 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant, to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.The lawsuit is par...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 ...

Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the countrys territorial waters, Indian officials confirmed on Saturday.The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Frida...

India will undertake construction of community hall at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that the Indian government will undertake the construction work of a multi-purpose community hall at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwari, Satkhira district in Bangladesh. PM Modi, on hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021