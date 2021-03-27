Left Menu

US proposes retaliatory action against India's equalisation levy

The United States has proposed retaliatory action against taxation including equalisation levy (EL) on digital services by India and other countries.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:40 IST
US proposes retaliatory action against India's equalisation levy
India says EL seeks to ensure a level-playing field with respect to e-commerce activities. Image Credit: ANI

The United States has proposed retaliatory action against taxation including equalisation levy (EL) on digital services by India and other countries. New Delhi says it will examine the proposed action and will act accordingly. "The government of India will examine the proposed action with stakeholders concerned and take suitable measures keeping its trade and commercial interest of the country and overall interest of its people."

The other countries under investigation by the US Trade Representative include Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Spain and Austria. On January 6, the USTR released its findings on section 301 investigation into India's digital services tax (DST) and concluded that it discriminates against US digital companies by its structure and operation.

The findings said India's DST is unreasonable as it is inconsistent with principles of international taxation, including due to its application to revenue rather than income, extraterritorial application and failure to provide tax certainty. India's DST burdens or restricts US commerce. Similar findings and determination were also notified by the USTR on investigation against other countries including Italy, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Spain and Austria.

India made a strong case that the EL is not discriminatory and only seeks to ensure a level-playing field with respect to e-commerce activities undertaken by entities with permanent establishment in India. It was also clarified that the EL was applied only prospectively, and has no extra-territorial application since it is based on sales occurring in the territory of India through digital means, said sources.

India-based e-commerce operators are already subject to taxes in India for revenue generated from the Indian market. However, in the absence of the EL, non-resident e-commerce operators (not having any permeant establishment in India but significant economic presence) are not required to pay taxes in respect of the consideration received in the e-commerce supply or services made in the Indian market. The EL levied at 2 per cent is applicable on non-resident e-commerce operator not having a permanent establishment in India. The threshold for this levy is Rs 2 crore which is very moderate and applies equally to all e-commerce operators across the globe having business in India.

The levy does not discriminate against any US companies as it applies equally to all non-resident e-commerce operators, irrespective of their country of residence. In addition, EL was one of the methods suggested by 2015 OECD/G20 Report on Action 1 of BEPS Project which was aimed at tackling the taxation challenges arising out of digitisation of the economy.

When the United States requested for bilateral consultations in this matter, India submitted its comments to the US Trade Representative on July 15, 2020 and participated in bilateral consultation held on November 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dominion Voting sues Fox for USD 1.6B over 2020 election claims

Dominion Voting Systems filed a USD 1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News on Friday, arguing the cable news giant, to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.The lawsuit is par...

2013 Muzaffarnagar riots: Court allows to withdraw case against BJP leaders

A local court allowed to withdraw a case of inciting violence against 12 BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Rana, BJP MLA Sangit Som, former BJP MP Bhartendu Singh and VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi, in connection with the 2013 ...

Sri Lanka releases all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week

Sri Lanka has released all 54 Indian fishermen arrested this week for allegedly poaching in the countrys territorial waters, Indian officials confirmed on Saturday.The Indian official sources here said that 40 of them were released on Frida...

India will undertake construction of community hall at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday informed that the Indian government will undertake the construction work of a multi-purpose community hall at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwari, Satkhira district in Bangladesh. PM Modi, on hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021