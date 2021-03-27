IBRF Global declares Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recently, IBRF Global, a Delhi based leading non-broking real estate research firm, declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. The survey was conducted recently in Chandigarh amongst the renowned builders. The Group has owned its presence in the real estate sector of Chandigarh right after its establishment. The organization is known for providing world-class housing options with state-of-the-art amenities at an attractive price. Sushma Group is a diverse and fast-growing real estate company providing residential, commercial and retail solutions.

IBRF Global researched the quality index and feedback index's various parameters, the basis which declared Sushma Group as the best developer in Chandigarh. Founded to provide reputation, accountability, and efficiency to discerning customers, the company has grown to become one of Punjab's leading developers. Sushma has intentionally focused on delivering the highest levels of quality and consistency in all its projects. Sushma has established most of its projects on the PR7 Airport Road, which boasts excellent connectivity and neighbourhood. Having completed 13 successful years in the industry, Sushma Group has delivered 14 projects with 5000 plus happy and satisfied customers. Sushma Valencia, Sushma Crescent Phase 2, Sushma Joynest ZRK & MOH, Sushma Grande Nxt are a few of its ongoing residential properties in Chandigarh. Sushma Pristine, Sushma Capital Suhsma Metropol are a few of its upcoming commercial properties in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Following a carefully designed strategy backed by strict quality practises compliant with international standards, Sushma Group has earned its customers' confidence by delivering the projects on time. Sushma is distinguished with excellence, promise, endurance, which focuses on the conceptual designing techniques and ethics that makes the Group the best developer in Chandigarh. The emerging real estate sector in Chandigarh has recently attracted the attention of several leading real estate brands. With these reputable new entrants, homebuyers interested in buying residential properties in Chandigarh now have numerous choices to invest in. Sushma Group also has been bagged by best awards which makes the brand more strong.

In 2016, the Brand Research Report awarded Sushma Group as Asia's Most Trusted Brands. 94.3 My FM appreciated one of its projects, JOYNEST, which has been recognized for excellence in the engineering of value homes & also awarded for delivering quality and maintaining customer satisfaction in Delivery. A couple of awards by Dainik Bhaskar has also helped the brand stand proud for its best work in the real estate market of Chandigarh, making the Group the best developer in Chandigarh. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)