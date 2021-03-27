Left Menu

10 months on, kin of MP men run over by train in Maha, await death certificates

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:27 IST
10 months on, kin of MP men run over by train in Maha, await death certificates

Nearly 10 months after 16 migrant labourers were crushed to death by a goods train in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district while they were returning to Madhya Pradesh during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, their families here are still waiting to get their death certificates.

The family members say that since they have not received the death certificates so far, they are unable to carry out important tasks related to banks and also cannot avail the benefits of government-run schemes.

The 16 migrant workers- 11 from Shahdol district and five from neighbouring Umaria district of Madhya Pradesh- were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna on way to their home state. The slept on rail tracks near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad, due to exhaustion, when they were run over by the train early morning on May 8 last year.

The district administration of Shahdol said it has recently sent a letter to the authorities in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, requesting them to give the death certificates of the deceased to their families, an official said.

The family members of the deceased here said that they had applied for the death certificate before the then Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Jaisingh Nagar.

''However, the official said that the death certificate will be issued by the authorities where the mishap occurred,'' said Sunita Singh, wife of one of the deceased Rajbahor.

She said that in the absence of her husband's death certificate, she is unable to get the widow pension of the state government.

Chandrawati, wife of another deceased Deepak Singh, said the death certificate is required to avail the benefits of all the government-run schemes.

Parvati Singh, wife of another deceased Brajesh, said she was not able to get the works related to banks done in absence of a certificate.

Gajraj Singh, who lost his two sons in the incident, said the bank officials have been asking him to bring death certificates to operate the accounts of the deceased.

However, Jaisingh Nagar's SDM Dileep Pandey said the death certificates will be issued by the authorities under whose jurisdiction the accident took place.

''We recently wrote two letters to the Aurangabad administration in this regard,'' he said.

According to him, the district collector of Shahdol also recently talked to his Aurangabad counterpart in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Important for us to have Hardik fit for Tests in England, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has explained the reason why Hardik Pandya has not been utilised as a bowler in the ongoing ODI series against England. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a...

Russia reports 8,885 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours - authorities

Russia on Saturday reported 8,885 new coronavirus cases occurring in the past 24 hours, including 1,551 new cases in Moscow, and 387 deaths nationwide.Its total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4.5 million mark the previous day....

Rugby-McKenzie earns Chiefs victory with last minute try

Damian McKenzies last-gasp try earned the Waikato Chiefs a thrilling 15-12 victory over the Auckland Blues in a hard-fought battle at Hamiltons Waikato Stadium on Saturday. The All Blacks full back crossed the line with only seconds to go b...

Cricket-New batsmen hailed as Windies show batting resilience

Displays of batting resistance and resilience in their recent series have come as a boost to the West Indies team, said captain Kraigg Brathwaite as he hailed the contribution from two new test caps. Kyle Mayers scored an unbeaten 210 on de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021