Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by Sept 2021: Adar Poonawalla

Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by Sept 2021: Adar PoonawallaPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 14:18 IST
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Saturday said clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax have begun in India and the company hopes to launch it by September this year.
In August 2020, American vaccine company Novavax, Inc had announced a license agreement with SII for the development and commercialization of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India.
''Covovax trials finally begin in India; the vaccine is made through a partnership with @Novavax and @SerumInstIndia. It has been tested against African and UK variants of #COVID19 and has overall efficacy of 89%. Hope to launch by September 2021!,'' Poonawalla said in a tweet.
